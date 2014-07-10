版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 13:39 BJT

TSMC says June sales up 12 pct on year

TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, reported a 12 percent rise in June
sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JUNE        Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      60.34       +11.7     331.24    +14.8 
       (US$ bln)      2.01
    
  

   For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐