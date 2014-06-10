REFILE-Taiwan's TSMC says May sales rise 17.4 pct on year

(Refiles to chain to headline) TAIPEI, June 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 17.4 percent sales rise in May from a year earlier. MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 60.79 +17.4 270.89 +15.5 (US$ bln) 2.03 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) ($1 = 29.9930 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold)