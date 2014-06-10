版本:
REFILE-Taiwan's TSMC says May sales rise 17.4 pct on year

(Refiles to chain to headline)
    TAIPEI, June 10 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest
contract chip maker, posted a 17.4 percent sales rise in May
from a year earlier.
     
                     MAY        Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      60.79      +17.4   270.89       +15.5
       (US$ bln)      2.03
    
  

   For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)
($1 = 29.9930 Taiwan New Dollars)

 (Reporting by Michael Gold)
