Taiwan's TSMC says July sales up 24.6 pct on year

TAIPEI, Aug 8 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 24.6 percent rise in July
sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JULY        Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      64.9        +24.6   396.2        +16.3 
       (US$ bln)     2.16 
    
  

(1 US dollar = 30.0000 Taiwan dollar)

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Sunil Nair)
