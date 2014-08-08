Taiwan's TSMC says July sales up 24.6 pct on year

BRIEF-Marcato Capital urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
TAIPEI, Aug 8 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 24.6 percent rise in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 64.9 +24.6 396.2 +16.3 (US$ bln) 2.16 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) (1 US dollar = 30.0000 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Microvision awarded development and supply contract for laser beam scanning system by a leading technology company
April 20 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.