Taiwan's TSMC says October sales up 56 pct on year

TAIPEI, Nov 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 55.9 percent rise in
October sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     OCTOBER   Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      80.74     55.9    621.02       23.5 
       (US$ bln)      2.64 
    
(1 US dollar = 30.5430 Taiwan dollar)

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
