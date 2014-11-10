Taiwan's TSMC says October sales up 56 pct on year

TAIPEI, Nov 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 55.9 percent rise in October sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: OCTOBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 80.74 55.9 621.02 23.5 (US$ bln) 2.64 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) (1 US dollar = 30.5430 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)