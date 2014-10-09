Taiwan's TSMC says September sales up 35.1 pct on year

TAIPEI, Oct 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 35.1 percent rise in September sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: SEPT Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 74.85 +35.1 540.29 +19.7 (US$ bln) 2.46 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) (1 US dollar = 30.3670 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold)