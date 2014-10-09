版本:
Taiwan's TSMC says September sales up 35.1 pct on year

TAIPEI, Oct 9 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 35.1 percent rise in
September sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     SEPT        Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      74.85       +35.1   540.29       +19.7
       (US$ bln)     2.46
    
    For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)

(1 US dollar = 30.3670 Taiwan dollar)

 (Reporting by Michael Gold)
