Taiwan's TSMC says December sales +39.9 pct y/y, 2014 sales +27.8 pct

TAIPEI, Jan 9 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 39.9 percent rise in
December sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                      DEC      Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE  Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)       69.51    39.9    762.81      27.8 
       (US$ bln)       2.18
    
    For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)


($1 = 31.9350 Taiwan dollars)

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
