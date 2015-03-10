版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二

Taiwan's TSMC says Feb sales up 33.8 pct y/y, but down m/m

TAIPEI, March 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 33.8 percent rise in
February sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     FEB       Y/Y %    YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      62.65     33.8    149.77      52.4 
       (US$ bln)      1.99
    
    For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)


($1 = 31.5490 Taiwan dollars)

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
