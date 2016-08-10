版本:
Taiwan's TSMC says July sales down 5.6 pct on year

TAIPEI, Aug 10 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chip maker, posted a 5.6 percent fall in July
sales from a year earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     JULY       Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)      76.39      -5.6      501.7      -1.3 
       (US$ bln)     2.45
    
    For a table on TSMC's website, see link.reuters.com/zen56t

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

