TSMC shares open higher on Q3 earnings result

TAIPEI, Oct 18 Shares of TSMC, the
world's biggest contract chip maker, rose 1.4 percent on Friday
after it posted a third-quarter profit that beat analyst
expectations. 
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said its
third-quarter net profit rose more than 5 percent from a year
earlier, as smartphone makers stocked up on chips for new
devices launched during the period.
