Taiwan's TSMC stock down on reports of lost orders from Qualcomm

TAIPEI, July 17 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd opened 4.2 percent lower on Thursday after Taiwanese media reported that the world's No.1 contract chip manufacturer had lost orders from client Qualcomm Inc.

The decline comes after TSMC posted a better-than-forecast second-quarter net profit on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)
