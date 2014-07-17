Taiwan's TSMC stock down on reports of lost orders from Qualcomm

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$617.7 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$617.7 million ($20.31 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
TAIPEI, July 17 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd opened 4.2 percent lower on Thursday after Taiwanese media reported that the world's No.1 contract chip manufacturer had lost orders from client Qualcomm Inc.
The decline comes after TSMC posted a better-than-forecast second-quarter net profit on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$617.7 million ($20.31 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.