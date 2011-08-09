UPDATE 1-TSO3 posts wider Q2 loss on higher R&D costs

(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 TSO3 Inc , which designs
sterilization technology for medical devices, posted a wider
second-quarter loss, due to higher research and development
costs.
For the April-June quarter, net loss was C$2.1 million ($2.1
million), or 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss
of C$1.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose 29 percent to C$703,357. R&D costs were
up 34 percent in the quarter.
Shares of the Ste-Foy, Quebec-based company closed at C$1.70
on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)