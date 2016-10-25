MOVES-TSX Venture names Brady Fletcher managing director

Oct 25 Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, owned by TMX Group Ltd, on Tuesday named Brady Fletcher as managing director, effective Oct. 31.

Fletcher has spent his career in Canada's venture market and most recently was managing director of Vancouver-based Sea to Sky Equities Inc.

He will report to Ungad Chadda, president of capital formation in TMX Group's equity capital markets business. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)