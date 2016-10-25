MOVES-TSX Venture names Brady Fletcher managing director

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, owned by TMX Group Ltd, on Tuesday named Brady Fletcher as managing director, effective Oct. 31.
Fletcher has spent his career in Canada's venture market and most recently was managing director of Vancouver-based Sea to Sky Equities Inc.
He will report to Ungad Chadda, president of capital formation in TMX Group's equity capital markets business. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
