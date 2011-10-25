UPDATE 1-TSYS Q3 profit tops estimates, ups div

* Q3 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.29
* Q3 rev up 6 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 25 TSYS posted a third-quarter
profit that beat market expectations, helped by growth in total
issuer cardholder transactions, and the payment processor hiked
its quarterly dividend by 42.9 percent.
The company expects to earn $1.14-$1.15 from continuing
operations for the full year, on revenue between $1.79 billion
and $1.8 billion.
Analysts expect the company to earn $1.11 a share in 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income attributable to TSYS common
shareholders rose to $58.2 million, or 30 cents a share, from
$45.7 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $459.7 million.
Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 29 cents a
share, before items, on revenue of $439.1 million.
"Given the resiliency of the card market, the increase in
transactions, addition of new accounts from our sales pipeline
and associated fees, we are raising our revenue guidance," Chief
Executive Philip W. Tomlinson said.
Total issuer cardholder transactions increased 12.7 percent
for the quarter, TSYS said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $18.71 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)