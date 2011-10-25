UPDATE 1-TSYS Q3 profit tops estimates, ups div

* Q3 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.29

* Q3 rev up 6 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 25 TSYS posted a third-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by growth in total issuer cardholder transactions, and the payment processor hiked its quarterly dividend by 42.9 percent.

The company expects to earn $1.14-$1.15 from continuing operations for the full year, on revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.8 billion.

Analysts expect the company to earn $1.11 a share in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders rose to $58.2 million, or 30 cents a share, from $45.7 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $459.7 million.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 29 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $439.1 million.

"Given the resiliency of the card market, the increase in transactions, addition of new accounts from our sales pipeline and associated fees, we are raising our revenue guidance," Chief Executive Philip W. Tomlinson said.

Total issuer cardholder transactions increased 12.7 percent for the quarter, TSYS said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $18.71 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)