公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 20日 星期三

TSYS to buy NetSpend for $1.4 billion

Feb 19 TSYS said it will buy prepaid debit card provider NetSpend Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.

TSYS offered to pay $16 per share for NetSpend -- a premium of 30 percent to NetSpend's Tuesday closing price.
