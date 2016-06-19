Austria's Palfinger plans to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA

BRIEF-Geberit CEO sees favourable construction market in Europe in 2017
Jan 17 Geberit Chief Executive Christian Buhl said he saw a favourable construction market in Europe during 2017.
VIENNA, June 19 Austria's Palfinger Group on Sunday said it intends to buy Norway's TTS Group ASA for 5.60 Norwegian crowns ($0.67) per share, in a move that would put its marine business among the top three global ship equipment suppliers.
"Subject to a positive outcome of the due diligence audit, the offer would be made in agreement with the board of directors of TTS, and TTS would recommend its shareholders to accept the offer," Palfinger said in a statement.
($1 = 8.3341 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Clarke)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian state bank VTB financing the privatisation of Rosneft last year is a commercial issue which is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.