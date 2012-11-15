版本:
New Issue- TTX sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 15 TTX Co on Thursday sold $250
million of senior unsecured medium term notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: TTX

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3.05 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.667   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.089 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

