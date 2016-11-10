UPDATE 1-Photoshop maker Adobe to buy video ad firm TubeMogul

(Adds details, shares, background)
Nov 10 Photoshop software maker Adobe Systems
Inc said on Thursday it would buy advertising company
TubeMogul Inc for about $540 million, net of debt and
cash, giving it a bigger presence in the rapidly growing online
video market.
Adobe's $14 per share cash offer represents an 82.5 percent
premium to TubeMogul's Wednesday close.
Shares of TubeMogul, which allows advertisers to buy video
ad space using its software, jumped to $13.95 in early trading
on Thursday.
The deal will help Adobe add an ad buying platform to its
digital marketing unit, which offers tools for businesses to
analyze customer interactions and manage social media content.
Advertising technology firms such as TubeMogul, Rocket Fuel
Inc and Tremor Video Inc face fierce
competition from online advertising giants Facebook Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google.
Up to Wednesday's close, TubeMogul's shares had fallen
nearly 44 percent this year.
Facebook, Google and Twitter Inc have all been
betting big on video over the past year, a format where
advertisers are willing to pay a premium for a few seconds of
users' undivided attention.
"Whether it's episodic TV, indie films or Hollywood
blockbusters, video consumption is exploding across every device
and brands are following those eyeballs," said Brad Rencher,
Adobe's executive vice president of digital marketing.
Adobe said the acquisition would not have an impact on its
adjusted earnings in the year ending December 2017.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)