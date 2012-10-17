Drug showed promise in clearing drug-resistant tuberculosis

* Antibiotic helped patients who resisted other treatments
* Most patients had side effects, but cutting back dose
helped
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 17 An antibiotic used to treat
severe bacterial infections showed promise at treating a highly
dr ug-resistant and deadly form of tuberculosis, U.S. government
and South Korean researchers said on Wednesday.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine,
is the first scientifically rigorous clinical trial of Pfizer's
antibiotic linezolid, or Zyvox, in patients with
extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB), which is resistant to at
least four of the drugs most often used to treat the lung
infection.
Led by Clifton Barry of the National Institute of Allergy
and Infectious Diseases and Sang-Nae Cho, professor of
infectious diseases at Yonsei University, South Korea, the study
showed the drug was effective when added to patients' current
treatments.
"The data that were reported are rather impressive," Dr.
Anthony Fauci, director of the institute, a part of the National
Institutes of Health, said in a telephone interview.
However, most of the patients - 82 percent - experienced
side effects while on the treatment, which tempered the
findings, the team reported.
"That is the bad news," Fauci said. "The somewhat
encouraging news is that despite the toxicity, when the drug
dose was decreased or was temporarily discontinued, the toxic
side effects diminished dramatically."
Researchers are desperately looking for new treatments for
drug-resistant forms of TB, which threatens to derail progress
in the global fight to eradicate the disease.
"To have a study that has a positive result, despite the
fact that there are caveats, is an important advance in the
right direction," Fauci said.
Treating typical TB cases is a long process, with patients
needing to take a cocktail of powerful antibiotics for six
months. Many patients fail to complete their treatment, a factor
which has fueled a rise in the drug-resistant forms.
Although rare, 77 countries worldwide reported at least one
case of XDR-TB by the end of 2011, according to the World Health
Organization.
In the United States, at least 57 cases of XDR-TB were
reported between 1993 and 2010. Patients infected with XDR-TB
typically have very poor clinical outcomes, and with no
effective drugs available, they often die.
The study enrolled 39 patients with XDR-TB at South Korean
hospitals who had failed to respond to any treatment during the
six months before enrolling in the study. Most of the patients
at the time were taking 11 drugs on average.
Patients were divided into two groups. One group was treated
with 600 milligrams of linezolid immediately, while the other
received the medication two months later.
After patients no longer tested positive for TB, or after
four months on treatment, study volunteers were randomly
assigned to take either a 600 or 300 milligram dose of the drug
for another 18 months.
In the patients who took the drug immediately, the addition
of linezolid offered a significant benefit in helping patients
clear TB bacteria, compared with the delayed treatment group.
Side effects, which occurred in 82 percent of patients,
included a decrease in the ability of the bone marrow to produce
blood cells, resulting in low red and white blood cell counts,
and damage to the optic and peripheral nerves.
Dr. Mel Spigelman, president and chief executive of the TB
Alliance, a nonprofit research group, said the findings
highlight the potential of this new class of TB drug candidates,
known as oxazolidinones, and the treatment challenges posed by
XDR-TB.
"Clinicians are currently forced to combat XDR-TB with an
incomplete arsenal of inadequate weapons, and the fact that
linezolid may be an addition to that arsenal is good news," said
Spigelman, who was not involved in the research.
"On the other hand, like many of the existing drugs used to
treat XDR-TB, linezolid presents toxicity concerns that may
suggest that other, newer oxazolidinones could be more
attractive for TB treatment," he said in an e-mail.
Spigelman said additional drugs from this class are in
earlier-stage development, and the hope is that they may be as
effective and safer than linezolid.