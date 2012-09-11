New Issue- Tucson Electric sells $150 mln in notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Tucson Electric Power Co on Tuesday sold $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TUCSON ELECTRIC AMT $150 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.675 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.