New Issue- Tucson Electric sells $150 mln in notes

Sept 11 Tucson Electric Power Co on Tuesday sold $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TUCSON ELECTRIC AMT $150 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.675 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.888 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS