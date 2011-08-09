Tudor Pickering hires Goldman energy banker

HOUSTON Aug 9 Tudor Picker Holt & Co said on
Tuesday it added former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) banker
Adam Peakes to its energy investment banking team.
Peakes, 38, who worked on deals including Pride
International's merger with Ensco Plc (ESV.N) while at Goldman,
will also specialize in oilfield services at Houston-based
Tudor Pickering.
The fast-growing energy investment and merchant bank now
has 41 investment bankers in offices in Houston, New York and
Denver.
Chief Executive Bobby Tudor was a partner at Goldman before
founding Tudor Capital.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Richard
Chang)