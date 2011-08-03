UPDATE 1-Tudou Holdings sees IPO at $28-$30/ADS

* To offer 6 mln ADS

* Part of proceeds to fund in-house content production (Follows Alerts)

Aug 3 Todou Holdings Ltd, a Chinese online video company, said it intends to offer 6 million American Depositary Shares for $28-$30 each on Nasdaq in its initial public offering.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tudou will offer 5.57 ADSs, while a shareholder will offer 430,000 ADSs.

Tudou expects to receive about $143.5 million from the IPO. It will use about $60 million to fund its content procurement and in-house content production, while about $30 million will be used to expand its Internet bandwidth capacity.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Oppenheimer & Co will underwrite the IPO. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)