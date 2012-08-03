UPDATE 1-Tuesday Morning ex-CEO says fired after breast cancer disclosure

Aug 3 Tuesday Morning Corp's former
chief executive filed a discrimination complaint against the
home decor retailer, saying she was removed after disclosing she
was suffering from breast cancer.
Kathleen Mason, who was fired as president and CEO in June,
filed disability discrimination charges with the Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission.
Rogge Dunn of Clouse Dunn LLP, who is representing Mason,
said the board's attitude toward Mason changed after learning of
her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
"The board made it clear she was not being fired 'for cause'
and the company wanted to retain her expertise for another
11-and-a-half years. One has to question why she was removed
from her job," the Dallas-based lawyer said in a statement.
Tuesday Morning late on Friday said Mason's termination was
lawful and was made in conformity with the terms of her
employment agreement.
"The company believes that any claims relating to her
termination are without merit and intends to vigorously defend
any such claims," the closeout retailer said in a statement.
Tuesday Morning fired Mason after activist investment firm
Becker Drapkin Management LP, one of the top shareholders,
criticized her performance and demanded seats on the board.
"Mason has led an extraordinary destruction of shareholder
value in stark contrast to the success of Tuesday Morning's peer
group," the firm said in a letter to the board dated June 5.
Two Becker Drapkin nominees were later given seats on the
board.
Tuesday Morning shares have lost nearly 90 percent of their
value over the last seven years.
Mason, 63, had been the president and CEO since July 2000.
Shares of the Dallas-based company closed at $5.04 on the
Nasdaq.