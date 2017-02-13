UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal

* TUI says to invest proceeds from sale into transformation
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said
it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to
KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407
million).
TUI had put Travelopia, comprised of over 50 brands offering
specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, on the
block in September as part of a push to sell non-core assets.
It said late on Monday that it would invest proceeds from
the sale, which valued Travelopia at 14.4 times Travelopia's
2015/16 operating profit (EBITA), into the transformation of its
business, without being more specific.
The sale will result in a non-cash charge of around 133
million euros but will have no impact on TUI's full-year
guidance for underlying earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) to grow by at least 10 percent at constant
currencies this year.
TUI said it would provide further details on its guidance
when it publishes fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday.
Citi and Barclays advised TUI on the transaction, with Citi
taking the lead.
($1 = 0.7984 pounds)
