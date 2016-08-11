UPDATE 2-TUI says profits set to rise as holidaymakers head west

* Q3 underlying profit up 1.1 pct, sales down 5.7 pct
* On track for profit to rise at least 10 pct this yr
* Sees FY sales lower due to drop in Turkey demand
* TUI says customers shifting to Spain, Greece, Mexico
* Shares up 2 pct
BERLIN, Aug 11 TUI Group, Europe's
largest tour operator, said it was on track to meet its profit
target this year as more European holidaymakers head further
west and Britons remain eager to go abroad despite the fall in
sterling following the Brexit vote.
TUI's outlook contrasted with smaller rival Thomas Cook
, which has more exposure to troubled destinations in the
eastern Mediterranean such as Turkey and last month lowered its
full-year profit forecast as it worked to move more of its
package holidays to the western Mediterranean.
TUI confirmed on Thursday that it would deliver underlying
profit growth of at least 10 percent at constant currency rates
in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, despite lowering its sales
forecast after security concerns in Turkey and elsewhere
deterred holidaymakers.
Many more northern Europeans were opting to holiday in
Spain, where TUI is traditionally strong, and flying on
lucrative long-haul packages across the Atlantic, instead of
holidaying in Turkey and North Africa, TUI said.
The demand for holidays in Spain means fewer last-minute
bookings, pushing up average room rates this summer and helping
it to retain its profit forecast even though it trimmed its
sales growth forecast to 2 to 3 percent from at least 5 percent.
TUI also said demand from British holidaymakers had not been
hit by the decision to leave the European Union.
Since the vote in June the pound has weakened against the
dollar and the euro by around 10 percent, making it more
expensive for Britons to go abroad.
"Despite the weaker pound, the desire of Brits to go on
holiday has not been affected," Chief Executive Fritz Joussen
told reporters. "There's been a very strong performance from the
UK, bookings have risen very strongly."
Shares in TUI were up 4.3 percent at 1,055.2 pence at 0727
GMT, making them the top gainer in Britain's FTSE 100 index
.
The company said third-quarter sales dropped 5.7 percent,
partly due to attacks causing travellers to hesitate on their
holiday decisions, but underlying core earnings (EBITA) held up,
rising 1 percent to 180 million euros ($201 million) due to
strong demand for Spanish holidays.
"Spanish destinations are becoming more lucrative because
capacity is very tight, and the prices there are rising,"
Joussen said.
Adjusted for the timing of Easter and currency effects,
profit would have been up 14 percent in the third quarter, TUI
said.
