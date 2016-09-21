TUI launches sale of specialist travel portfolio Travelopia - sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Europe's leading tour operator TUI has picked advisors to launch the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands in a deal potentially worth 500-600 million euros ($557-$669 million) as it continues a push to sell non-core assets, people close to the matter said.
TUI has asked Citigroup to find a buyer for the Travelopia unit which comprises over 50 brands offering specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, the people said.
($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
