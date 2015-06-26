TUI offers to fly Tunisia tourists home

FRANKFURT, June 26 German tour operator TUI
said on Friday that it is organising flight for
tourists wishing to return from Tunisia after at least one
gunman killed 27 people or more at a Tunisian beachside hotel.
TUI also said that tourists who have booked Tunisia holidays
for this summer can rebook or cancel the trips free of charge
until September 15, adding that it currently has 3,800 German
tourists in the North African country.
At least one gunman opened fire in the popular resort of
Sousse on Friday and while no one immediately claimed the
attack, Islamist jihadists have attacked North African tourist
sites before, seeing them as legitimate targets because of their
open Western lifestyles and tolerance of alcohol.
