UPDATE 1-TUI Travel to buy 60 new Boeing aircraft worth $6 bln

LONDON May 31 British travel firm TUI Travel
has agreed a deal to buy 60 of Boeing's 737 MAX
jets with an option to buy a further 90 more of the
fuel-efficient aircraft.
TUI Travel, which operates Britain's Thomson Airways,
said on Friday the initial deal for 60 planes, powered by CFM
International's LEAP-1B engines, had been secured at a
"significant discount to the list price" of $6.09 billion.
The world's largest tour operator, which expects the jets to
be delivered between January 2018 and March 2023, said such a
large deal would represent a class 1 transaction, meaning it
would require shareholder approval.
The 737 MAX is the latest narrow-body plane by Boeing and
competes with the A320neo made by European rival Airbus
.
U.S. planemaker Boeing has said the 737 MAX will burn 13
percent less fuel than current 737 models, a figure that exceeds
earlier estimates. The plane is due to enter production in 2015
and be delivered to customers from 2017.
TUI Travel, which operates six European airlines with 141
aircraft, received the first of its 13 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
planes on Friday from a previous order and said its latest deal
with Boeing was part of its move to renew its short and
long-haul fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft.
"Being able to offer our customers the most advanced,
comfortable aircraft, whether they are travelling with us to
short or long-haul destinations, while reducing our
environmental impact, will only strengthen our position," said
TUI Travel Chief Executive Peter Long.
The deal comes as British low-cost airline easyJet
edges towards making a firm order for at least 100 updated
Airbus or Boeing jets worth around $10 billion, with as many
again in options.