TUI Travel says not been given new Dreamliner delivery date

LONDON Feb 8 TUI Travel's Thomson Airways unit said Boeing had not given it a new delivery date for its first 787 Dreamliner jet and that it was making contingency plans in case deliveries were delayed beyond the end of March.

"Thomson Airways has not yet been given a new delivery date for its first 787 Dreamliner by Boeing," it said on Friday.

"Our priority is to ensure our customers go on their holidays and we are, therefore, putting contingency plans in place including using alternative aircraft for our long-haul flights to Mexico and Florida if delivery is delayed beyond the end of March," it said.
