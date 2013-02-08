TUI Travel says not been given new Dreamliner delivery date

LONDON Feb 8 TUI Travel's Thomson
Airways unit said Boeing had not given it a new delivery
date for its first 787 Dreamliner jet and that it was making
contingency plans in case deliveries were delayed beyond the end
of March.
"Thomson Airways has not yet been given a new delivery date
for its first 787 Dreamliner by Boeing," it said on Friday.
"Our priority is to ensure our customers go on their
holidays and we are, therefore, putting contingency plans in
place including using alternative aircraft for our long-haul
flights to Mexico and Florida if delivery is delayed beyond the
end of March," it said.