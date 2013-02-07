TUI Travel has no plans to cancel Dreamliner order-CEO

LONDON Feb 7 Britain's TUI Travel has no
plans to cancel its order for 13 of Boeing's troubled
Dreamlimer jets although it is making contingency plans in case
deliveries are impacted, the travel group's Chief Executive said
on Thursday.
"Our view is that this is the right airplane for us and we
do not intend to change our order for the aircraft," TUI
Travel's Chief Executive Peter Long told reporters on a
conference call.
"We wait to see that these short-term issues are resolved
with the regulatory authorities ... but we don't have visibility
around how long that will take."
Regulators around the world grounded the technologically
advanced 787 in mid-January after a battery fire in Boston and a
second incident involving a battery on a flight in Japan.
TUI Travel has ordered 13 Dreamliners and plans to start
using the plane in May.
"Our priority is running our own programme and we will have
to determine whether this is going to happen in May," said Long.
"We are building contingency plans because we have to."