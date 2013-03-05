UK's Thomson Airways activates Dreamliner contingency plans

LONDON, March 5 TUI Travel's Thomson
Airways unit said Boeing had yet to give it a new
delivery date for its first 787 Dreamliner jet and had decided
to activate contingency plans because of the delay.
The Dreamliner fleet has been grounded for the past seven
weeks due to problems with battery failure.
"In the absence of a delivery schedule from Boeing, we have
taken the decision to activate our contingency plans and switch
customers booked on the 787 Dreamliner in May and June to
alternative planes," Thomson Airways said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Customers will now be travelling on Thomson Airways
(Boeing) 767 long haul aircraft, which have premium cabins."
Thomson Airways, which was due to receive the first of its
13 Dreamliners at the end of February, said it was disappointed
that Boeing was not able to confirm a delivery date.
It added that the supplement paid for the 787 Dreamliner
flight would be refunded to those customers who go ahead with
their original holiday bookings.