UK's Thomson Airways to start Dreamliner flights in July

LONDON, April 30 TUI Travel's Thomson
Airways said it would start using its first Boeing
Dreamliner on services from Britain to the United States and
Mexico from July 8.
The British airline said on Tuesday it was working closely
with Boeing and expects to receive the first of its 13
Dreamliners at the end of May.
Thomson said it would use the new plane on services between
Manchester and Flordia and Glasgow and Cancun on July 8.
Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday became the world's
first carrier to resume flying Dreamliner passenger jets since
the global fleet was grounded three months ago because of
battery problems.
Thomson Airways was initially due to receive the first of
its 13 Dreamliners at the end of February.