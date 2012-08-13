TUI AG mulls buying some TUI Travel ops-source

FRANKFURT Aug 13 TUI AG is considering buying TUI Travel's Central European business as a first step toward a full takeover of the London-listed company, as the German group focuses on its tourism operations.

A person close to TUI AG said on Monday that the move would see the TUI Travel unit - comprising its important source markets Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland - integrated into TUI AG.

TUI AG is exiting its remaining investment in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to focus solely on tourism, and there has been speculation that buying the 44 percent of TUI Travel it does not yet own could be a part of its plans.

As it currently lacks the funds for a full takeover, the purchase of TUI Travel's Central European operations could be the first of several smaller steps, the source said on Monday.

"This is a very realistic option," he said, adding a decision could be made at a strategy meeting of TUI AG's supervisory board in London in September.

A spokesman for TUI AG said: "It has been known for some time that we want to focus on tourism and are considering several options," adding no decision had been made yet. TUI Travel declined to comment on the matter.

TUI AG said in February that it currently had no plans for a takeover of TUI Travel, but the person close to TUI said on Monday management has been discussing the idea for a year.

He said concrete negotiations were likely to begin after talks with shareholders and Friedrich Joussen, the Vodafone manager recently named to replace Michael Frenzel as chief executive next year.

TUI AG is due to publish fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday and is expected to report quarterly underlying earnings edged up by 0.1 percent to 96.3 million euros ($118.9 million).

TUI Travel, the world's biggest tour operator, said last week summer holiday bookings had risen as rain-soaked northern Europeans sought out the sun and kept tight control on their budgets with package deals.