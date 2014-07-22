Tullow drills dry well in Norwegian North Sea

BRIEF-People Corp says for three month period, revenues increased 39.6 pct
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
OSLO, July 22 Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, about 35 kilometres southeast of the Oseberg field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
Tullow holds 70 percent of the licence, Explora Petroleum owns 20 percent and Ithaca Energy has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SHANGHAI, April 17 Global automakers face fresh threats to their profits in China from domestic automakers SAIC and Geely, which are launching new models and marketing strategies to challenge better-known foreign brands in the world's largest car market.
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines