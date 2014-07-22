版本:
Tullow drills dry well in Norwegian North Sea

OSLO, July 22 Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, about 35 kilometres southeast of the Oseberg field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Tullow holds 70 percent of the licence, Explora Petroleum owns 20 percent and Ithaca Energy has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
