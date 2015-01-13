CORRECTED-Tullett Prebon to get $100 mln payment from BGC in U.S. settlement

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that Tullett
* Agreement settles all outstanding litigation between firms
* Agreement to not hire senior staff from the other for year
LONDON, Jan 13 British interdealer broker
Tullett Prebon said on Tuesday it would be paid $100
million by U.S. rival BGC Partners to settle a court
case in the United States over the alleged poaching of its staff
by BGC.
Tullett's action in the New Jersey Superior Court made
claims for racketeering, unfair competition, misappropriation of
confidential information and trade secrets and tortious
interference, the company said.
The settlement is in addition to the $33.3 million in
damages BGC agreed to pay to Tullett in July last year following
arbitration by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA).
Tullett said the agreement settled all outstanding
litigation between the parties and included a clause preventing
either party hiring desk heads and senior managers from the
other for the next year.
Tullett and BGC had also previously clashed in a London
court over poaching, with Tullett winning undisclosed damages.
Anthony Verrier, a money market broker who moved from Tullett to
BGC, was banned by Britain's financial watchdog for his role in
the raid.
