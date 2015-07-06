MOVES- Tullett Prebon hires Michael McKell as head of real estate secondaries

July 6 The alternative investments arm of
interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc appointed Michael
McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and
specialist real estate funds.
Prior to joining Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments
(TPAI), McKell was a secondary market broker with Jones Lang
LaSalle Inc, responsible for establishing markets and
trading unlisted real estate funds in the UK and Europe.
TPAI combines the infrastructure of Tullett Prebon with
buy-and-sell side expertise of the alternatives industry via its
teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai.
