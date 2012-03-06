UPDATE 2-Broker Tullett Prebon to cut another 80 staff

* Tullett reported 2011 revenue flat at 910.2 mln pounds
* Profit was 136.1 million versus 149 mln in 2010
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, March 6 Broker Tullett Prebon
plans to cut an extra 80 staff to counter rising costs
in a market chief executive Terry Smith said remained
"unsettled".
The redundancies came as the broker reported flat 2011
revenues and profits down on the previous year and followed a
similar announcement two months ago when it said it would cut 80
trader jobs in London and New York at a cost of 10 million
pounds, with its United States business bearing the brunt.
Smith told Reuters in a call on Tuesday the firm planned to
cut a further 80 staff in Europe, North America and Asia at a
cost of about 7 million pounds.
"The world's financial markets remain unsettled...and it
seems reasonable to expect that there will be some periods of
market volatility and heightened activity during 2012, as well
as periods of more subdued activity," Smith said.
"Actions have been taken to reduce costs and to maintain
flexibility in the cost base, although the business does face
increased costs relating to electronic platform developments and
impending regulatory changes."
Tullett Prebon competes with firms such as Icap, BGC
Partners and GFI Group to match the buyers
and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.
It said on Tuesday revenue last year was 910.2 million
pounds ($1.4 billion), compared with 908.5 million in 2010.
Underlying profit before tax was 136.1 million pounds versus 149
million in 2010, while the dividend for the year was 16.5 pence
per share compared to 15.75 pence the previous year.
"The earnings and dividend were better than we expected, but
the Americas remains problematic, with a continued deterioration
in operating margin meaning the region was barely profitable in
H2 11," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
Smith said the latest job cuts would fall on brokers and
support staff equally, adding broker pay had become a pressure
in recent years.