BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says FINRA rules in favour of subsidiaries

July 10 Tullett Prebon Plc -
* Outcome of FINRA arbitration on claims brought by
company's subsidiary companies in united states which were
raided by BGC partners inc
* Arbitrators have determined bgc and certain of raided
brokers should pay $33.3m (19.5m pounds) in compensatory damages
to subsidiary companies on account of claims
* Determined that subsidiary companies should pay $6.1m
(£3.5m) in compensatory damages to a representative of former
equity holders of chapdelaine corporate securities & co and
$0.2m (0.1m pounds) to one of raided brokers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: