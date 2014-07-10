BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says FINRA rules in favour of subsidiaries

July 10 Tullett Prebon Plc -

* Outcome of FINRA arbitration on claims brought by company's subsidiary companies in united states which were raided by BGC partners inc

* Arbitrators have determined bgc and certain of raided brokers should pay $33.3m (19.5m pounds) in compensatory damages to subsidiary companies on account of claims

* Determined that subsidiary companies should pay $6.1m (£3.5m) in compensatory damages to a representative of former equity holders of chapdelaine corporate securities & co and $0.2m (0.1m pounds) to one of raided brokers