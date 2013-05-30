Tullow says Ghana approves new offshore oil project

LONDON May 30 Explorer Tullow Oil said
on Thursday that Ghana gave the green light to a second major
oil development off the coast of the West African country,
paving the way for production to start in three years time.
Tullow said that the new project, named TEN and located 60
kilometres away from the company's flagship Jubilee project,
would pump its first oil in 2016 and reach plateau production of
80,000 barrels of oil per day.
"This is an important project that will give Ghana its
second major offshore development," said chief executive Aidan
Heavey.
Tullow, whose partners include U.S. firms Anadarko
and Kosmos, said it will now focus on finalising the
contracts to get the infrastructure in place, adding that Ghana
had set a number of targets for it to use locally-sourced goods
and services.
At 1112 GMT, Tullow's shares were trading up 1.9 percent at
1049 pence.