Tullow says Kenya well finds no oil

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 11 British oil and gas firm Tullow Oil said on Tuesday no hydrocarbons had been found at the lower depths of the keenly anticipated Mbawa-1 well in Kenya and that it would now be plugged and abandoned.
The company had announced on Monday that gas had been found in the shallow part of the well, the first significant gas discovery offshore Kenya.
However, Kenyan officials and analysts were hoping that the partners - Tullow, Apache Corp, Origin Energy and Pancontinental - would find oil, which is easier and cheaper to export.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.