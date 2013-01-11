UPDATE 3-Tullow drilling in spotlight after mixed 2012

* Set to drill 49 wells this year
* 2012 output undershoots; 2013 view below some forecasts
* Uganda exploration wells find no commercial hydrocarbons
* Shares down 5 percent
* Jubilee FPSO capacity to be tested in coming weeks
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Jan 11 Tullow Oil Plc has a
record 49 wells planned this year, and drilling engineers due to
deliver news by February are under pressure after a
disappointing trading update from the Africa-focused company on
Friday.
After a mixed year for one of the industry's best performing
drillers of recent times, Tullow's output guidance for 2013 at
86,000-92,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) came in
below some analysts' forecasts, and its 2012 output at 79,200
boepd undershot company guidance.
In addition, parts of the update on drilling in Uganda and
Kenya were more cautious than some analysts had hoped from
Europe's largest oil and gas exploration and production company
outside the industry's integrated giants.
Tullow's shares, which have tripled since 2007 while peers
have flatlined, fell 5.3 percent to 1,160 pence by 1135 GMT.
But finance director Ian Springett said the company's view
of its east African assets was unchanged and stressed that
exploration, not production, remained Tullow's driving force,
with a record 49 wells to be drilled during the year.
He said the negative Ugandan well results were establishing
the margins of the basin and were relatively low cost, while in
Kenya "it's very, very early days."
"We need to drill a lot more wells in Kenya before we really
understand where are the best locations and what the flow rates
are," he said. "We have a very large exploration programme
active in a number of countries with some basin opening
potential in a number of them. It's a big and wide programme."
WHAT'S THE FOCUS?
The company said it would continue to focus on "high value
oil and early monetisation" in its exploration-led growth
strategy - selling assets where it has found oil relatively
early in the development and production process.
Some investors have begun to worry it is losing that focus,
especially since December last year when it bought Norwegian
driller Spring Energy, and attendees at a Macquarie investment
conference this week expressed a desire to see it maintained.
Out of the more than 30 who responded, 65 percent said
Tullow should avoid getting sucked into a production target
structure, and err on the side of early sell-out.
Macquarie analyst Mark Wilson tagged Tullow shares as
underperform early last year, and other analysts have moved in
that direction since.
"While still a best-in-class explorer, we see ongoing
challenges for Tullow as it continues to seek the right balance
between the "E" (exploration) and "P" (production) sides of its
portfolio," said Brian Gallagher of Investec, who rates the
stock a sell, in a research note on Friday.
Analysts at Charles Stanley on Friday downgraded the stock
to hold from accumulate.
In Kenya and Ethiopia, Tullow said it was expecting a result
from its high-risk PaiPai-1 well in February and a flow rate
test completion at its Twiga-South-1 well it shares with Africa
Oil in the same month. The flow rate from the
Twiga-South-1 test is unlikely to be more than 500 barrels a
day, it said. Drilling on the Sabisa-1 well in the South Omo
block in Ethiopia is expected to commence within the next two
weeks.
In Uganda, Riwu-1, Raa-1 and Til-1 did not encounter
commercial hydrocarbons, Tullow said, but extensive further
drilling in partnership with operator Total is planned
for 2013.
At another important prospect in French Guiana, drilling at
Priodontes-1 (GM-ES-3) adjacent to the already drilled Zaedyus
prospect started at the end of December 2012, and is expected to
continue for four to five months, Tullow said. Zaedyus-1 was
encouraging last year but Zaedyus-2 found no commercial
quantities of oil, news that hit Tullow's shares in December.
Tullow has long targeted 120,000 barrels a day of output at
its Jubilee field in Ghana, and had once hoped to reach that by
2011. The company said it was now producing 110,000 barrels a
day "therefore allowing the current FPSO (floating production,
storage and offloading vessel) capacity to be tested over the
coming weeks." Analysts said this was good news.
Last year Tullow raised $2.9 billion by selling part of its
Uganda franchise to Total and China's CNOOC.
Tullow is trying to sell more assets to help finance its
capital expenditure programme which is expected to total $2
billion in 2013, up from $1.9 billion in 2012, but it had no
firm news on disposals in its trading update.