UPDATE 1-Samsonite nears deal to buy Tumi Holdings - WSJ

(Adds Samsonite trading halt, Samsonite declines to comment)
March 2 The world's biggest luggage maker,
Samsonite International Sa is nearing a deal to buy
Tumi Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal Reported on
Wednesday.
A deal between the rivals could be announced as soon as this
week, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Exact terms of the deal were not mentioned in the report. (on.wsj.com/24CLrDL)
With a "typical premium" and considering Tumi's market value
of $1.4 billion, the deal could value the luxury luggage maker
at close to $2 billion, the Journal said.
Samsonite shares were trading at HK$23.72, flat from
Wednesday's close, before being halted on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange.
A Samsonite spokesman declined to comment.
Tumi could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)