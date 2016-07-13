Tumi shareholders back Samsonite acquisition plan

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
HONG KONG, July 13 Luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc's said its shareholders have backed Samsonite International S.A.'s planned acquisition of the company and that it expects the deal to be completed in the second half of the year.
Samsonite said in March that it would buy Tumi for $26.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Tumi at $1.8 billion, part of expansion plans by the world's biggest luggage group to grab more of the luxury market.
The deal still needs to be approved by Samsonite shareholders.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer