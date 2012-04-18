Tumi Holdings prices IPO at $18 vs $15-$17 range-underwriter

April 18 Tumi Holdings Inc (TUMI.N), which makes luxury baggage and travel goods, priced shares at $18 during its initial public offering, above its expected range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.

The South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company priced 18.8 million shares, as planned, raising $338.4 million. The company had expected to sell shares within a range of $15 to $17.

Tumi offered about 17.6 million shares in the IPO, with stockholders offering the remainder.