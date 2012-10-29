Tumi beats Street as new products boost sales

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 High-end luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by international expansion and diversification beyond travel related merchandise.
Tumi has put more gift items into its line-up over the past three holiday seasons and said in September it will add more this year, including colorful cases for iPads, umbrellas and keychains.
Tumi, whose luggage can sell for more than $1,000 apiece, said third-quarter profit rose to $10.5 million, or 15 cents per share, from 1.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The high-end luggage and accessories maker, which went public in April, said sales rose 22.3 percent to 95.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $92.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Direct-to-Consumer North America sales, which contributes more than 42 percent of the company's revenue, rose 21.8 percent. The company operates 111 company-owned stores.
Tumi CEO said in September the South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company plans to make stores in airports a big part of its expansion push, and it could have about 50 such in the United States, up from a handful now.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.