UPDATE 1-Tumi Holdings sees IPO priced at $15-$17/shr

* To offer 18.8 mln shares in IPO
* Will raise about $301 mln at the midpoint of the expected
price range
April 9 Tumi Holdings, which makes luxury
baggage and travel goods, said it expects its initial public
offering of 18.8 million shares to be priced between $15 to $17
each.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, Tumi will raise
about $301 million in gross proceeds.
South Plainfield, New Jersey-based Tumi will offer about
17.6 million shares in the IPO, while selling shareholders will
offer the rest.
The company, which is backed by European private equity
group Doughty Hanson, posted net sales of $330 million on
operating income of $60.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31,
2011.
Tumi will use the proceeds from the offering to buy back its
preferred stock from shareholders.
The company, which sells its products through multiple
channels including retail, wholesale and e-commerce, said it
expects to open 8 to 16 company-owned stores in each of the next
three years.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and J.P.Morgan are lead
underwriters to the offering.
Tumi expects to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol "TUMI."