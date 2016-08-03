Tunisia sets IPTs on five-year US-guaranteed bond: sources

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Tunisia has set initial price thoughts of 40bp-45bp over US Treasuries on a new five-year bond sale guaranteed by the US government, two market sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The sovereign, which is raising the funds through its central bank, is looking to raise up to US$500m through the issue and has indicated that the size of the deal will not grow, one of the sources said.
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Michael Turner; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.