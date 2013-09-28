UPDATE 1-Tunisia's ruling Islamists accept plan to step down

TUNIS, Sept 28 Tunisia's Islamist government has
agreed to resign after negotiations that start next week with
secular opponents to form a caretaker administration and prepare
for elections, a senior ruling party official said on Saturday.
The negotiations aim to end weeks of crisis involving the
Islamist-led coalition government and secular opposition parties
that has threatened to scuttle the transition to democracy in
the North African country where the Arab Spring uprisings began
in 2011.
Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union, mediating between the
two sides, proposed the ruling Islamist Ennahda party agree to
three weeks of negotiations, after which it would step down and
make way for an independent transitional administration and set
a date for elections.
"The dialogue will start on Monday or Tuesday," Lotfi
Zitoun, an Ennahda party official, said. "Ennahda has accepted
the plan without conditions to get the country out of the
political crisis."
Another source close to the talks confirmed Ennahda had
agreed to the proposal.
Since autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in 2011
after street protests against his rule, Tunisia has struggled
with divisions over the political role of Islam. The opposition
accuses Ennahda of imposing an Islamist agenda on one of the
Muslim world's most secular nations.
Tunisia's path to transition, however, has been mostly
peaceful compared to Egypt where the army toppled an elected
Islamist president and Libya, where the central government
struggles to curb rival militia influence.
Tunisia's political crisis erupted in July after the killing
of an opposition leader by suspected Islamist militants,
bringing the opposition on to the streets to demand Ennahda step
down.