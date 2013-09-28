UPDATE 3-Tunisia's ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote

* Ennahda, opposition negotiations may start next week
* Aim to end impasse endangering democratic transition
* Disagreement may emerge over date of new elections
* Tunisia kicked off Arab Spring uprisings in 2011
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Sept 28 Tunisia's Islamist-led government
agreed on Saturday to resign after talks with secular foes to
form a caretaker administration and prepare for elections to
safeguard the democratic transition in the country where the
Arab Spring uprisings began.
The talks, which could begin next week, aim to end weeks of
deadlock between the governing coalition and secular opposition
that has endangered prospects for stable democracy almost three
years after Tunisians toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
The crisis, which erupted in July after the killing of an
opposition leader by suspected Muslim militants, has eroded an
already fragile financial outlook and unnerved the North African
country's international lenders.
Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union, mediating between the
sides, proposed three weeks of negotiations after which the
Islamist Ennahda would yield to an non-partisan administration
with a date for parliamentary and presidential elections.
"The dialogue will start on Monday or Tuesday," Lotfi
Zitoun, a senior Ennahda party official, told Reuters. "Ennahda
has accepted the plan without conditions to get the country out
of the political crisis."
The UGTT confirmed the agreement and called on both sides to
set a time to begin talks next week.
Since the street revolt that ousted Ben Ali in January 2011,
Tunisia has struggled with divisions over the political role of
Islam in one of the Muslim's world's most secular countries.
The July assassination brought the secular opposition onto
the streets to demand the fall of a government that critics
accused of being lax with Islamist militants and wanted to
impose an Islamist agenda.
MOSTLY PEACEFUL
Tunisia's evolution towards democracy has been generally
peaceful compared to Egypt, where the army overthrew an elected
Islamist president after mass protests against his rule, and
neighbouring Libya, where the central government is struggling
to curb the influence of rival militias.
In contrast, Ennahda shared power in a coalition with two
secular junior partners and had sought to defuse worries that it
could impose an strict Islamist programme impinging on liberal
education and women's rights.
Many opponents, however, believe Ennahda has mismanaged the
economy and gone easy on hardline Islamists blamed for attacks
on secular Tunisians. Critics believe Ennahda had been only
playing for time to shore up its position before elections.
But the party itself was split between moderates and
relative hardliners who called for sharia (strict Islamic law)
to be enshrined in the new constitution of a country of 11
million that relies heavily on secular European tourism.
Both sides agreed on the need for negotiations, but talks
could still struggle to overcome differences over the role of a
constituent assembly writing the new constitution, over a new
electoral law and the date for elections.
Many Tunisians are especially worried about the high cost of
living and the economic fallout from the political crisis.
Ennahda remains the most coherent Tunisian political force
but its public support has waned as the crisis has festered.
But the party, which won around 41 percent of the seats in
the constituent assembly in October 2011, is still popular and
organised enough to have mustered 100,000 supporters for a
street march in August.
The opposition is a mix of Nidaa Tounes, a secular party
filled with former regime officials, and smaller leftist
parties. But Nidaa leader Beji Caid Essebsi, a former pro-regime
businessman who served a stint as prime minister after Ben Ali's
fall, has emerged as an important opposition figure.