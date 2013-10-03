UPDATE 2-Tunisian government and opponents to start talks Saturday

* Talks aim to defuse months of political deadlock
* Negotiations to agree new government and election date
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Oct 3 Tunisia's ruling Islamists and
their secular opponents will start three weeks of negotiations
on Saturday to allow the government to step down and make way
for a caretaker cabinet until elections, a labour union
mediating the talks said.
The moderate Islamist Ennahda party agreed at the weekend to
a deal under which the government would resign after the talks
as a way to end months of political deadlock in the country
where the Arab Spring uprisings began.
The powerful UGTT union, which brokered talks between the
sides, said in a statement on Thursday that the negotiations
would begin on Saturday, to make way for a non-partisan
administration and set a date for parliamentary and presidential
elections.
"The start of the dialogue is a step to ending this crisis,"
said Lotfi Zitoun, a senior Ennahda official.
The crisis erupted in July after the killing of an
opposition leader by suspected Islamist militants - the second
this year. The turmoil has weakened the North African country's
economic outlook and raised concerns among its international
lenders.
Opposition parties took to the streets to demand the
Islamist-led government step down after the killing, accusing
Ennahda of being lax on suspected militants.
Since autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled in 2011,
divisions have widened over the political role of Islam in what
has long been one of the Muslim world's most secular nations.
Those differences may still hamper talks where both sides
must agree on how to finish writing a new constitution, on when
to hold elections, and on other issues such as the composition
of a new electoral body to oversee any vote.
Tunisia's path towards democracy has been generally peaceful
compared to Egypt, where troops overthrew an Islamist president
after mass protests against his rule, and neighbouring Libya,
where a weak central government is struggling to assert itself
against ex-rebel militias.
In contrast, Ennahda shared power in a coalition with two
small secular partners, and has tried to defuse concerns that it
could seek to impose a strict Islamist programme impinging on
Tunisia's liberal education and women's rights.
But the political turmoil, and opposition concerns that the
government has failed to clamp down on hardline Islamist
militants, have threatened to undermine a transition seen by
many as the most promising among the region's nascent
democracies.