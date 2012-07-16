UPDATE 1-Tunisia's Islamists re-elect Ghannouchi as party chief

By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, July 16 Tunisia's ruling Ennahda has
re-elected moderate Rachid Ghannouchi to lead the Islamist party
for two more years, sources said on Monday, an outcome that
could reassure secularists worried about a slide into religious
government.
One Ennahda source close to Ghannouchi said he had taken
more than 70 percent of the vote at the party's first public
congress that began on Thursday.
Banned under Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who was toppled last
year in mass protests that sparked the Arab Spring, Ennahda won
the most seats in elections to a constituent assembly in October
and formed a government in coalition with two secular parties.
Ennahda has since come under pressure from both hardline
Salafi Muslims, calling for the introduction of Islamic law, and
secular opposition parties.
Twelve leading Ennahda officials competed for the post.
Among them were Sadek Chorou and Habib Elouz, both considered
hardliners who pushed for Ennahda to support the inclusion of
Islamic law in the constitution currently being drawn up by the
elected constituent assembly.
Abdel Fattah Mourou, a co-founder of Ennahda who was
excluded from the movement in the 1990s, returned to the fold at
the congress and also ran for the top job.
Some 1,103 Ennahda members voted to elect the president and
secretary general as well as a powerful 150-member consultative
committee.
Ghannouchi, Ennahda's co-founder and current leader, is a
respected scholar who teaches that Islam is compatible with
democracy.
Ennahda was founded as an underground organisation in the
1970s and went public in 1981, sparking a fierce crackdown by
Tunisia's independence hero and then-president Habib Bourguiba,
a staunch secularist who brooked no dissent. Ghannouchi was
among the Ennahda members jailed during the 1980s.
After promising reforms, Bourguiba's successor Ben Ali again
cracked down on opponents in the 1990s, arresting thousands of
Ennahda supporters. Many fled abroad.
Ghannouchi went to London, where he was to spend more than
20 years, returning after the revolution last year.
Compared to other Islamist movements in the Arab world,
Ennahda is considered to be moderate and committed to democratic
politics and the rejection of extremism.
Ghannouchi will lead the party until the party votes again
at an extraordinary conference in 2014.